“I’m not used to it” – Rihanna reveals pregnancy symptom that surprised her most

Popular singer and fashionista, Rihanna has taken to social media to reveal how she feels about her pregnancy symptoms.

Recall that the singer displayed her baby bump days ago. She is expecting a baby with her lover A$AP Rocky.

In an interview with Rihanna, she opened up on the symptoms of pregnancy that she’s not used to.

She also noted that she has been getting tired always. She described the feeling as “really great- tired at times. On and off which am not used to.”

She further stated that the symptoms put her down most times as she now gets tired easily and sleep most times. She said she has turned from ” party animal she used to be to a slumber queen.”

She further stated that she would keep displaying her baby bump.

“Usually when I’m on the red carpet and my tummy is a little big it’s a problem,” she also stated that now she’s pregnant it’s all about showing it off. “Yes! Crop top season! Lettin’ it all out”, she said.