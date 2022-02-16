Lady set to tie the knot with her lover, three years after summoning courage to leave an abusive relationship

A Twitter user identified as Oluwagbemisinuola has expressed her excitement as she gets set to marry her lover, years after leaving an abusive relationship.

According to her, she left a toxic relationship three years ago and met her dream man who proposed to her on Valentine’s day.

She stated,

“Three years ago I summoned the courage and left a very toxic and abusive relationship, last year I met the man of my dream and we moved in together barely one month after meeting, yesterday he asked me to marry him…..”

According to her, she is certain about her decision to get married to her dream man.

She also stated “I’ve never been so sure of any decision in my life but this? To be sure is an understatement…….”