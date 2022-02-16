“Love charm no dey work, ask anyone that has tried it” – Dancer Janemena

Nigerian dancer, Janemena has advised her fans not to believe in love charms because it doesn’t guarantee a good relationship.

According to the controversial dancer, love charms do not work as those who patronize babalawos end up being miserable in their marriages and relationships.

In her words:

“You wanna know the funny thing? Love charm no dey work. Ask anyone that has tried it. Look at their lives at the end of it all, still desperately single and meeting the wrong me cause they’ve sold their lives to the devil.

Looking for love is like trying for pregnancy. It comes when you least expect. This generation, once a man has money, the next thing them don dey find Instagram babalawo to lock am. E no dey work”.