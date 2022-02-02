TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Twitter user identified as Mr Mekzi has revealed what his father told him after he brought a lady to sleep over at his parents’ house for the first time.

According to Mekzi, he lied to his father that the lady fumigated her house and couldn’t sleep there.

However, his father immediately knew he was lying and advised him to use protection when sleeping with her, unless he’s ready to become a family man.

“The first time I brought a lady home to sleep over, after spending the whole day thinking of what to tell my dad, i finally came up with a lie that she fumigated her house so she can’t sleep there. He said “as you’re fumigating yourselves this night please use a c0ndom”.😅

Omo the man no just believe me… his exact words were “well you’re an adult now so I can’t control you but as you’re fumigating yourselves this night, please use a condom. Unless you’re ready to get married “, he said.

