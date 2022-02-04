Man seeks advice after catching brother’s wife in bed with another man

A man has cried out on social media after catching his brother’s wife in bed with another man.

Sharing the story, he said he’s currently facing a dilemma on whether or not to inform his brother of what he witnessed.

According to the Twitter user identified as @Khan_dave7 who visited his brother’s house unannounced, the lady was so shocked after seeing him.

He tweeted:

“So I went to visit my Brother yesterday without informing him, happens he wasn’t in town and I didn’t know. On getting to the house the door was open so I entered… I found his wife having sex with another man in their sitting room…

“She was so shocked seeing me, she has been calling me since yesterday, I’ve not been taking her calls cus don’t know what to tell her, I’m at a point where I don’t know what to do…

“Do y’all think I should tell my brother or just let it be so their family don’t fall apart, pls I need advice,” he wrote.