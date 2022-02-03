TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Medical doctor opens up on late Sylvester Oromoni’s case

“My kids will never forget that mummy left everything behind for…

Man reveals what his father told him after he brought a lady to…

Man shares his encounter with ‘hook-up’ lady he met at a random party

Entertainment
By Shalom

Twitter user, Woza has narrated how he found out that his neighbor’s fiancee is the same hookup girl he met at a random party.

According to his story, he attended a random party with his guys and noticed a particular girl who was all over the place.

Apparently, this particular lady was into hook-up and some of his guys also mentioned having 3..some with her.

READ ALSO

BBNaija star, Omashola and his fiancee expecting first child…

Barrister narrates experience with neighbor who never…

However, when he got home, he was shocked to find out that the same lady is his neighbor’s fiancee.

He tweeted:

“My brother fear girls, met this girl at a random party i attended she was everywhere apparently she was into hookup, had 3some which d guys told me abt, normal gist, then i got back home tired and boom i saw this babe with my neighbor, he said woza meet my fiancee 🥺 like wtf!!”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Medical doctor opens up on late Sylvester Oromoni’s case

“My kids will never forget that mummy left everything behind for them” – Mercy…

Man reveals what his father told him after he brought a lady to sleep over at…

Man quits relationship with lady after watching her eat 8 wraps of fufu on first…

I learnt how to do money rituals through Facebook – 18 year old who beheaded…

Lady luckily escapes being kidnapped by boys in UNILAG (Video)

“Please leave my girlfriend, Mummy Wa out of this, this is too much for her” –…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

US court postpones sentencing of suspected fraudster, Hushpuppi

BBNaija’s Tega slams lady who tackled her BBNaija lover, Boma over his…

Sapele pastor called out for impregnating a married woman whom he wedded in his…

Man shares his encounter with ‘hook-up’ lady he met at a random…

Lady narrates how a man slept with her in the presence of her boss at work

Lady laments on social media after secretly following her husband at night

Man narrates how he forgave girlfriend who set him on fire for refusing to marry…

Leave a Reply