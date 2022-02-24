Naira Marley angrily reacts to Zinoleesky and Mohbad’s arrest

Following news about the arrest and brutalization of singers, Zinoleesky and Mohbad, Naira Marley has shared his pain on Instagram.

Hours ago, reports had it that a midnight raid was launched by the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the residence of the singers which resulted in some brutal treatments.

Naira Marley who has played a vital part in Zinoleesky’s musical career by signing him into his record label and promoting his music has now reacted to the incident.

Taking to his Instagram story, the singer made it clear that he is so angry over the recent development.

He shared a post on Instagram where he announced his anger with angry emojis.

See his post below: