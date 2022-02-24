TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Suspected ritualist reveals he can’t spend his money on family…

“Go well my guy, I’m coming in 2033, the goal is to d!e rich” –…

Missing man returns after 5 years to discover his wife has…

Naira Marley angrily reacts to Zinoleesky and Mohbad’s arrest

Entertainment
By Shalom

Following news about the arrest and brutalization of singers, Zinoleesky and Mohbad, Naira Marley has shared his pain on Instagram.

Hours ago, reports had it that a midnight raid was launched by the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the residence of the singers which resulted in some brutal treatments.

READ ALSO

Listen to the “recorded’ WhatsApp conversation…

Fans celebrate after Instagram verified singer Zinoleesky’s…

Naira Marley who has played a vital part in Zinoleesky’s musical career by signing him into his record label and promoting his music has now reacted to the incident.

Taking to his Instagram story, the singer made it clear that he is so angry over the recent development.

He shared a post on Instagram where he announced his anger with angry emojis.

See his post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Suspected ritualist reveals he can’t spend his money on family (Video)

“Go well my guy, I’m coming in 2033, the goal is to d!e rich” – Suspected…

Missing man returns after 5 years to discover his wife has remarried

Wife returns home unannounced, meets unknown lady tying her wrapper in her…

Lady lands in trouble after leaking nude videos of her friends online (Video)

Barely three months after marriage, actress Adebimpe Adedimeji calls out…

Family suspends burial after finding out that their late son’s manhood is…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I have failed in so many things in life”- Iyabo Ojo speaks

“Chioma dey come” – Davido excitedly whispers to Eniola Badmus…

Naira Marley angrily reacts to Zinoleesky and Mohbad’s arrest

“Make una go hug transformer” – Sammie Okposo writes as he vacations with wife,…

“The 2nd best decision I’ve made was to ask Adesua to be my wife” – Banky W…

Singer, Burna Boy splashes over N100m on expensive Richard Mille wristwatch…

Actor, Saint Obi and partner, Lynda Amobi allegedly in messy divorce scandal…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More