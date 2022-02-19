TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Rosy Meurer dragged to filth over her comment about Tonto…

Regina Daniels breaks silence following reports that her husband,…

Regina Daniels’ mother rages as Ned Nwoko allegedly pays bride…

Regina Daniels’ mother rages as Ned Nwoko allegedly pays bride price of new wife (Details)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Ned Nwoko, husband of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has allegedly paid the bride price of his new wife.

Cutie_juls noted that Regina Daniels mother, Rita told her in-law, Ned Nwoko not to post the pictures of her new wife on social media.

READ ALSO

“Jaruma get coconut head” – Reactions as…

Regina Daniels breaks silence following reports that her…

It was reported that Ned Nwoko allegedly took his new wife to Asaba for the PDP rally which held at Senotaph stadium.

Rita also said that Regina was preparing to take in for her second child and as such, Ned flaunting his new wife on social media will be dangerous to Regina’s health.
According to the post by Cutie_julss,

“So Grandma Moon says Papa Moon should keep his new babe a secret from social media in-laws because of Mama Moon’s mental health.

Papa Moon even took his new babe to Asaba when PDP held the rally at Senotaph Stadium

Abeg, aproko says Grandma Moon dey vex wella for fear that Obasanjo’s internet children might make merry over this news.

Hmmm and grandma dey para sey as Regina is preparing to take in seed for her 2nd child, this kian behaviour from Pa Ned is very disturbing.

Confirming from Asaba, our new in-law is equally beautiful and fair.

Pa Ned has even paid bride price on this one

Online in-laws, we will do our own wine carrying this evening. For now let me go and mind the business that pays me”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Rosy Meurer dragged to filth over her comment about Tonto Dikeh’s son

Regina Daniels breaks silence following reports that her husband, Ned Nwoko paid…

Regina Daniels’ mother rages as Ned Nwoko allegedly pays bride price of new wife…

Man laments bitterly after catching girlfriend in bed with another man (Video)

Jaruma apologizes to her fans for living a fake life as she shares video of her…

Lady who paid surprise visit to her boyfriend, laments after seeing him with…

Nigerian lady narrates how she was kidnapped on Valentine’s day

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“I love my wife more than my kids and mother”– Toyin Abraham’s…

“Jaruma get coconut head” – Reactions as Jaruma comes for…

Househelp flees with boss’ properties worth millions of naira, barely one…

Man narrates horrible valentine date with lady who almost ate to a coma and…

Olakunle Churchill defends wife, Rosy after being dragged for celebrating step…

Tonto Dikeh called out for showing off fake ‘real estate investment’ for her son…

Man hires neighbour to impregnate wife; drags him to court for failing to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More