Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian businessman and Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Olakunle Churchill has taken to Instagram to celebrate his wife, Rosey Meurer on her birthday.

The father of two in the early hours of Tuesday, penned down a lovely message to his wife on her 30th birthday. He described her as the Queen of all Queens.

He said.
“Happy 30th Birthday to the Queen of all Queens. The woman who owns my heart. I love you my Queen.”

Reacting to the post, fans of Churchill have taken to Instagram to wish his wife well.

According to fan, Jessybella,
“God bless you for taking care if her and loving her unconditionally, happy birthday Rosy.”

Meanwhile, Raj la belle 23 said
“wona no only lie to be brother and sister u lie too about her age.”

