UNILAG First-Class graduate recounts how his age worked against him in Nigeria as he secures a better job in the U.K

By Adebimpe

A Unilag first class graduate, has recounted how his age worked against him in Nigeria, but he was able to secure a better job in the UK.

The Unilag graduate finished with first class in BSc Finance, but was unable to secure a job in Nigeria due to age requirement.

He travelled out of the country and got employed with Bloomberg in London.

He therefore stated that if Nigeria doesn’t value someone another country will value the person.

“At 28, finished first class, BSc in Finance from Unilag but couldn’t qualify for a grad role in Nigeria due to age factors. At 32, Now working at Bloomberg London office as a sales analyst covering Europe and US corporates. If Nigeria doesn’t value you another country will”.

