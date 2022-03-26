2023: Peter Obi lectures Nigerians on how to select the right leaders

Mr. Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State, gave a short lecture on how to choose the competent leader.
The vice presidential candidate in the 2019 general election advised Nigerians to constantly look at the history of candidates running for any political office in the country before electing them into office on his Twitter page.
Mr. Obi’s lecture comes just a few days after he announced his desire to run for president in 2023.
In a letter to Nigerians, the former governor urged them to ask questions before choosing a leader for the country.
Charging Nigerians to ask questions before selecting a leader for the country, the former governor wrote:
“We must begin to look at the history of people who vie for any political positions in our country. Where was the person 25 years ago? What was he/she doing? How has he/she managed wealth and other leadership positions?
“These are critical questions we need to ask to be sure we are selecting capable hands for our dear country.
“It is time we shunned ethnic and religious sentiments and voted a truly Nigerian leader who will unite every section of the country and ensure the integrated development of the nation.”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES