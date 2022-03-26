TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido breaks silence as photos of Chioma Rowland’s alleged…

9-year-old boy and his 11-month-old sibling, chased out by aunt…

After beating up side chic, boyfriend orders side chic to flog…

2023: Peter Obi lectures Nigerians on how to select the right leaders

News
By Ezie Innocent

Mr. Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State, gave a short lecture on how to choose the competent leader.

The vice presidential candidate in the 2019 general election advised Nigerians to constantly look at the history of candidates running for any political office in the country before electing them into office on his Twitter page.

Mr. Obi’s lecture comes just a few days after he announced his desire to run for president in 2023.

READ ALSO

Peter Obi declares intention to run for President in 2023

Some influential Nigerians are conspiring against me and tag…

In a letter to Nigerians, the former governor urged them to ask questions before choosing a leader for the country.

Charging Nigerians to ask questions before selecting a leader for the country, the former governor wrote:

“We must begin to look at the history of people who vie for any political positions in our country. Where was the person 25 years ago? What was he/she doing? How has he/she managed wealth and other leadership positions?

“These are critical questions we need to ask to be sure we are selecting capable hands for our dear country.

“It is time we shunned ethnic and religious sentiments and voted a truly Nigerian leader who will unite every section of the country and ensure the integrated development of the nation.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido breaks silence as photos of Chioma Rowland’s alleged new lover…

9-year-old boy and his 11-month-old sibling, chased out by aunt who accused them…

After beating up side chic, boyfriend orders side chic to flog girlfriend for…

Leaked video of Chioma Rowland dancing while wearing her alleged lover’s…

Lady who had a bad dream about her pregnant neighbor narrates what happened…

Court sentences Lagos socialite, Ms Ogbulu to 27 months in prison for…

Lady narrates how her mother forced her to marry a 45-year-old man

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

2023: Peter Obi lectures Nigerians on how to select the right leaders

How it started vs How it’s going: Nigerian man shows off his beautiful wife,…

Actress Monalisa Chinda visits ailing Mr. Ibu at the hospital (video)

“This is a real brand ambassador” – Portable praised as he releases jingle for…

Man beats 80-year-old grandmother to death, dumps her body inside deep well in…

“We’re not surprised” – Actor Desmond Elliot dragged after…

NYSC takes action against female corps member who refused to wear Khaki trouser

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More