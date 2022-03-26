2023: Peter Obi lectures Nigerians on how to select the right leaders

Mr. Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State, gave a short lecture on how to choose the competent leader.

The vice presidential candidate in the 2019 general election advised Nigerians to constantly look at the history of candidates running for any political office in the country before electing them into office on his Twitter page.

Mr. Obi’s lecture comes just a few days after he announced his desire to run for president in 2023.

In a letter to Nigerians, the former governor urged them to ask questions before choosing a leader for the country.

Charging Nigerians to ask questions before selecting a leader for the country, the former governor wrote: