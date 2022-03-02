“Bob nyash dey comot water abi my eye dey pain me? ” – Nigerians react to video of Bobrisky tw3rking up a storm

A recent video of controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has sparked reactions on social media.

In the video, the self acclaimed ‘mummy of Lagos’ was spotted putting her massive behind on display while twerking.

The controversial influencer has been confidently flaunting her butt for her fans, while expressing happiness that it is the hand work of her doctor.

Reacting to the video, Nigerians slammed the crossdresser over his controversial life style and frequent showing of body.

One aggrieved troll also pointed to the fact that what seemed like a liquid substance was dripping from the crossdresser’s buttocks.

“Bob nyash dey comot water abi eye dey pain me,” the social media user wrote.

Watch the video below …

https://fb.watch/bu375j0Jru/