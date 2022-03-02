TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nadia Buari finally reveals Van Vicker is the father of her kids…

“My water just broke” – Pregnant dancer, Korra Obidi announces…

“This one na 9ja Delilah” – Reactions as lady cuts her…

“Bob nyash dey comot water abi my eye dey pain me? ” – Nigerians react to video of Bobrisky tw3rking up a storm

Entertainment
By Shalom

A recent video of controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has sparked reactions on social media.

In the video, the self acclaimed ‘mummy of Lagos’ was spotted putting her massive behind on display while twerking.

READ ALSO

“Looking like Michael Jackson this morning” – Nigerians mock…

“Hurry up and graduate, let me come and eat rice” – Bobrisky…

The controversial influencer has been confidently flaunting her butt for her fans, while expressing happiness that it is the hand work of her doctor.

Reacting to the video, Nigerians slammed the crossdresser over his controversial life style and frequent showing of body.

One aggrieved troll also pointed to the fact that what seemed like a liquid substance was dripping from the crossdresser’s buttocks.

“Bob nyash dey comot water abi eye dey pain me,” the social media user wrote.

Watch the video below …

https://fb.watch/bu375j0Jru/

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nadia Buari finally reveals Van Vicker is the father of her kids (Video)

“My water just broke” – Pregnant dancer, Korra Obidi announces (Video)

“This one na 9ja Delilah” – Reactions as lady cuts her boyfriend’s dreadlock…

Lady narrates why she would never donate blood for her sick sister

My father forcefully slept with me, while my mother supported him -Lady shares…

If you burn my juju, I will die – 20-year-old boy begs after being caught…

Lady shares heartbreaking experience with boyfriend of 5 years

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian woman welcomes triplets after 11 years of marriage and 6 miscarriages…

Korra Obidi shares adorable photo with her newborn daughter, Athena

Man mistakenly stabs mother to death while fighting with his wife in Niger state

Lady narrates why she chased away her friend who was squatting with her

Mother laments after her daughter secretly used her shop as collateral to secure…

Angel Smith’s ‘deleted’ comment about Mercy Eke sparks reactions

ChaCha Eke’s 8-year-old daughter, Kamara melts hearts with her cultural dance…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More