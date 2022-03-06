“Don’t go back to your toxic ex, because Maraji married her ex” – Lady

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

A Nigerian lady has advised women not to go back to their toxic ex. She stated this in view of popular Instagram comedian, Maraji, who got married to her ex. She stated that women should not go back to their ex because Maraji married her ex.

Instagram comedian, Maraji, had in a video on social media revealed that she got married to her ex who broke her heart and made her shed tears two years ago.

In reaction to this, the Nigerian lady, identified as Possible Oge on Twitter advised ladies to get rid of thoughts of going back to their toxic ex because Maraji married her ex.

Even though Maraji didn’t describe her ex who she got married to as toxic, the lady however advised women who might be nursing the thought of going back to their toxic ex to get rid of such thoughts.

Her words,

“lol, better stop thinking of going back to your toxic ex because maraji married her ex”.

