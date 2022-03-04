“For those asking for my hand in marriage, the most important item is 100 liters of fuel” – Singer Waje

Singer Waje has given conditions to her admirers. She stated that her condition for marriage is 100 litres of fuel.

The singer took to the micro-blogging platform and informed those asking for her hand in marriage that the only condition for her to accept is if she is given 100 litres of fuel.

The looming fuel scarcity has no doubt become a menace, as it is affecting a lot of netizens. Singer Waje is not left out in this as she took to Twitter and gave conditions for those asking for her hand in marriage.

She stated that she wants 100 litres of fuel, and that she can manage 50 litres of fuel. She added that her family will accept 25 litres of fuel.

Her words,

“For those asking for my hand in marriage, the most important item on the list is 100 liters of fuel. I can manage 50. In short my family will accept 25 sef. Even if you did not ask, because of Fuel (what you have in your hand! Holy!) you’ll gain a God fearing, demon chasing, heaven awaiting spouse.”



