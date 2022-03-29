“I can’t believe this” – James Brown goes emotional as he reveals message he received from Tonto Dikeh

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

James Brown, a Nigerian crossdresser, recently became tearful while sharing a message he received from popular actress Tonto Dikeh.

Tonto sent him a message stating she’s extremely proud of his decision to attend to school, James Brown said in a video shared on his Instagram page.

He further said that the actress requested his account details and then credited his account.

He said,

“Guys I’m so happy. I’m so loved and I’m so proud of myself. Literally.

I can’t believe this. King Tonto reached out to me like James I’m so proud of you going to school. Send me your account number. I was credited. Unexpectable. Like I literally didn’t expect that from her.

I’m so proud of myself. I love you so much. Oh my God she is the best. Trust me. I have been her fan for a very long time. Like literally long time. She made my day”.

