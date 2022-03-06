“I have completely mastered the art of ‘returning energy” – Man says

Some people believe in recprocating people’s acts towards them, whether good or bad. Some call it the art of giving the same energy.

A Nigerian man who obviously has this believe took to Twitter and revealed that he has mastered the art of returning the same type of energy people give him.

According to him if someone refuse to talk to him he will maintain the same energy, if someone doesn’t seem interested in him he will maintain the same energy and if someone sly him he will also do the same to the person.

His words,

“Completely mastered the art of ‘returning energy’…



You don’t talk to me, I won’t talk to you. You don’t seem interested in me, I won’t seem interested in you. You don’t text, I won’t text. You sly me, I sly you.



Life anagaga🤷🏽‍♂️”.

