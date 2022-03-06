“I married my wife to stop fornication, let her be” – Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Kazim Adeoti

Actress Mercy Aigbe’s present husband, Kazim Adeoti, has revealed that he married her to stop fornication. He stated that people should let her be.

Kazim Adeoti

The Ibaka tv boss, made this known during an interview with Media Room Hub. He stated that fornication is wrong and spiritually dangerous.

He reiterated that a lot of married men are fornicating and keeping multiple sex partner. He added that wives of married men who do this are aware and pretending as of they don’t know.

His words,

“I want to use this medium to educate some people. A lot of married men out there are fornicating, keeping multiple sex partners and their wives are aware and pretending as if they don’t know. So, which one is better? to marry and do what is morally right or to fornicate? It is wrong and dangerous spiritually and health-wise. A lot of people are hypocrites. When you are bold enough to do the right thing, they complain. I know I have done the right thing. Let my wife be. Thanks.”