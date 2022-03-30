Uriel Oputa, a reality personality, has spoken up about her readiness to get surgery to enlarge her breasts after having children.

The Big Brother Naija star, who has been working out hard to lose weight and achieve her ideal body shape, took to her Instagram story to say that she is not opposed to body enhancement.

She went on to say that when she’s through transforming her body, people will be shocked.

As she puts it: “My body is natural, me wey get bum from 6 years biko just say well done Uriel. I eat well and work out like a beast. I have nothing against surgery. I might do my breast after having children. Ask about Oputa girls. Any way, when I’m done with my body una go shout. Ahhh everything natural, Gym girl for life.”

See post below: