“I would fire any security officer who dances on duty” – Yul Edochie reacts

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has reacted to the viral video of security officers attached to Chicken Republic, who were spotted dancing at their duty post. He stated he would sack any security officer who dances on duty.

Yul Edochie

Recall that two security guards working at Chicken Republic were spotted dancing at their duty post in an online viral video. They were sacked as a result of this and this generated mixed reactions online.

In reaction to this Nollywood actor and presidential aspirant, Yul Edochie, stated that it is wrong for the security guards to be dancing at their duty post, as it is important for them to respect their job.

According to him if any security guard in his employment dances on duty, he would only warn such a security guard once and would fire him if he repeats the act.

His words,

“It is wrong for a security guard to be dancing at his duty post.

Social media is making people do all sorts of rubbish just to trend.

You should respect your job.

When you get home after work you can dance till dawn.

You try it with me once I warn you, try it again I fire you”.

