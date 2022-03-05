“If u are in an exclusive relationship always access ur lover’s mobile devices” – Twitter user

A Twitter user, Daniel Regha, has advised those who are in relationships or married to always access their lover’s phones without their consent.

He stated that lover’s should eavesdrop on each other whenever they are on phone and ask questions from their partners whenever they are bothered.

Daniel who is known for airing his controversial views on social media advised those in relationships or married not to trust their partners too much so that they won’t be played.

He stated that whether single or married, lovers should always check their partners phones eavesdrop where they are on phone to avoid getting played.

His words,

“Single or married, if u are in an exclusive relationship always access ur lover’s mobile devices without their consent & eavesdrop when they’re on the phone, ask questions if bothered for clarity; Don’t be too trusting so u don’t end up getting played. Life isn’t like the movies”.

