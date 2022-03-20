TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I’m just trying to be strong for my girls – Korra…

Good Samaritan narrates how a pregnant woman delivered twin…

“I don’t think I can breathe without you” – Emotional moment…

“I’m chilling with the big boys” – Tacha rejoices as she bags endorsement deal with same brand as 2Face (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide, a popular reality star, is overjoyed to see 2Face Idibia again during the signing of an endorsement deal with Trophy Lager beer.

Tacha

Tacha, who recalled the first time she met the artist during her stay in the Big Brother Naija house, couldn’t contain her joy at the prospect of working with the same company as him.

READ ALSO

Reactions as throwback photos of Annie at 15 dating 2Face at…

“I don’t think I can breathe without you” – Emotional moment…

Tacha took to Instagram to express her gratitude. She wrote:

“Started from the BOTTOM NOW WE HERE!!!
I remember meeting @official2baba for the very first time in 2019 while on Reality T.V little did I know illd be in thesame SPACE WITH HIM!!! Signed to thesame BRAND WITH HIM!!!

Is this God not good?? This little “Natacha” Girl is not so little anymore!!

“I’m CHILLING WITH THE BIG BOYS.”

Watch the video below …

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I’m just trying to be strong for my girls – Korra Obidi breaks down…

Good Samaritan narrates how a pregnant woman delivered twin babies in his car

“I don’t think I can breathe without you” – Emotional moment Annie Idibia and…

Nigerian lady shares father’s reaction after she gifted him water dispenser

Why I slept with my sister’s husband and took over her home – Lady…

Man narrates his experience after travelling to Japan for the first time

Lady in pain as she discovers secret about her long time boyfriend

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Man who lived with 7 people in a shabby single room shares inspiring success…

Lady narrates how her sister narrowly escaped kidnap attempt in a Keke in Isolo,…

“I’m chilling with the big boys” – Tacha rejoices as she bags endorsement…

“Bed be like tomb” – Man cries out after seeing the condition of N10k hotel room…

2023 Presidency: Who were your parents, we knew Saraki’s wealthy father…

BBN’s Sammie chides a Twitter user for claiming Davido is nurturing Israel…

Reactions as throwback photos of Annie at 15 dating 2Face at 24 resurfaced

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More