“I’m chilling with the big boys” – Tacha rejoices as she bags endorsement deal with same brand as 2Face (Video)

Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide, a popular reality star, is overjoyed to see 2Face Idibia again during the signing of an endorsement deal with Trophy Lager beer.

Tacha, who recalled the first time she met the artist during her stay in the Big Brother Naija house, couldn’t contain her joy at the prospect of working with the same company as him.

Tacha took to Instagram to express her gratitude. She wrote:

“Started from the BOTTOM NOW WE HERE!!!

I remember meeting @official2baba for the very first time in 2019 while on Reality T.V little did I know illd be in thesame SPACE WITH HIM!!! Signed to thesame BRAND WITH HIM!!! Is this God not good?? This little “Natacha” Girl is not so little anymore!! “I’m CHILLING WITH THE BIG BOYS.”

