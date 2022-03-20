Reactions as throwback photos of Annie at 15 dating 2Face at 24 resurfaced

Many people were thrown off balance when Annie Idibia and 2Face photos at the ages of 15 and 24, respectively, resurfaced.

This follows the release of Young Famous and African, a Netflix docu-series on the mother of two that shed light on the couple’s lives.

Many people have concluded that Annie’s actions and public dramas are justifiable as a result of the discovery of her 15-year relationship with 2Face, during which the singer had multiple affairs.

“I used to think Annie did too much but seeing how much she loves him and how passionate she is, I think she needs to be given a break. She is just a woman who fell in love with a man. The man has hurt her alot. I hope she is happy now becasue she had to deal with so much,” a user wrote.

