“Just have money in this life” – Reactions as Portable is spotted all loved up with mystery lady (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, is a popular Afrobeat singer that has got many people talking after being spotted in a romantic moment with a mystery lady.

Portable

This comes only days after the artist signed a N50 million endorsement deal with Obi Cubana, a well-known businessman.

Portable was seen in a video making the rounds on social media with a lady with whom he shared a romantic moment.

Fans, on the other hand, began to attribute ladies around him with the fame and wealth he has acquired.

“Love is sweet o, when money enter love is sweeter,” a fan wrote.

Another user added, “Just have money in this life 😂 😂.”

Watch the video below …

See more reactions below …

