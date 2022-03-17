Lady in pain as she reveals why a hotel refused to employ her

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A lady identified as Oluchi has narrated how she was reportedly rejected at a hotel, due to her height.

Sharing her sad experience via Twitter, Oluchi narrated,

“I got a message yesterday to come for an interview today in a big fancy hotel in VI. Woke up by 6, had my shower did makeup. Left on time to beat up with lekki traffic.

Still on a bus when the rain started got down from the bus rain beats me,I told myself I must make it to the Interview today. Then again the rain was terrible I had to book uber, on getting to the venue met some other people waiting.

Luckily for me it was 25 minutes to the interview. The HR and interviewer came in called one after the other, my heart was beating fast hoping I would be Selected for this great job.

Finally it was my turn to be interviewed only for the interviewer to tell me I’m too short to work for the company that they can’t take me because of my height. My God! I was so sad. All the Time, I’m so ashamed of my country Nigeria.

If we don’t help others grow how do we grow🤷‍♀️. That why most girl instead of them working they rather prefer doing prostitution because jobs don’t favour them. effort, hopes was just in vain. 🥺😭”

