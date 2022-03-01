Lady shares heartbreaking experience with boyfriend of 5 years

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has shared her sad experience with boyfriend of 5 years who allegedly tied her photo with a red cloth in a calabash.

According to her, he has been nice to her since they were together, only for her to find out that he was using her for a diabolical purpose.

She narrated,

“Ladies you all have to be careful right now. I pray what happened to me never happens to any of you because you may not survive like me.

I have been together with my boyfriend for like 5 years now. And he was acting like the best man on Earth. Before I ask for something, he has quickly provided it.

I used it to measure his goodness and I would always tell my friends that my boyfriend is best. I even saved his name with ‘my life’.

Fast forward to three months ago, I got the shock of my life.. I went to his house and I found my photos with a red cloth inside a calabash in his room.

I was so scared and I called attention of one of my friends. She asked me to summon courage to tell my family about it. I finally did and he was arrested. Till now, he has refused to say what exactly he did to me. I don’t even know myself anymore”.

