TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Wife of married man whom Nancy Isime allegedly snatched, breaks…

Lady who lied to her boyfriend about being a virgin, seeks advice…

Man in pain as he watches CCTV footage of wife scaling the fence…

Lesbian lady cries out as partner dumps her to chase after a man

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady who’s into a lesbian relationship with her partner, has cried out after her partner dumped her to chase after a man.

The heartbroken lady disclosed that she and her partner had been in a relationship for three years and she left her for a guy without even letting her know.

Read her full post below;

READ ALSO

“Get a guy to impregnate you and stop calling those pets…

Man narrates scary experience after giving random lady a…

“Please keep me anonymous. l am currently in a lessbiiian relationship for about 3 years now and this year my girlfriend decided to be in a relationship with a guy. She did this without telling me or talking to me about it even tho i asked her about the guy in question after i saw how she was literally throwing herself at him.

I found out about the relationship and ever since it hasn’t been easy. I literally can’t stand her anymore, we fight all the time and i have not known happiness for sometime, the funny thing is she is becoming unrecognizable, the girl i fell in love with was sensitive, considerate and caring, now when i look at her all i see is a very selfish person and all i wanna do is leave.

She says we can’t be together as there is no future in this hence, why she wants to have a guy in her life but she has literally replaced me with the said guy, she shares everything about her with him, pictures, videos, texts, chats and they even pray together.

This is eating me so deep. She says she loves me and she still wants us to be together even if we are dating other guys but I don’t see how this will work. I know that if i choose to be with a guy our friendship will certainly die exactly y I haven’t been with anyone else these past years.

I really don’t know what to do but i do know that this pain is killing me.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Wife of married man whom Nancy Isime allegedly snatched, breaks silence

Lady who lied to her boyfriend about being a virgin, seeks advice as her…

Man in pain as he watches CCTV footage of wife scaling the fence at night to see…

“I give you only 7 days to exit this world” – Actor Kanayo O.…

“May your killers never find peace” – Friends mourn lady allegedly found dead in…

Woman left heartbroken after finding out husband married her as a result of…

White man surprises Nigerian girl with $1500 after she agreed to talk him out of…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Mother puts five-year-old daughter’s hands in hot water for stealing fish in…

“No smoke without fire” – Nigerians react as photo of Nengi…

“I was 13 weeks pregnant when I started this course” – UK based nurse shares her…

You take things without permission and you don’t know how to maintain them…

Lesbian lady cries out as partner dumps her to chase after a man

Nengi responds to allegation of dating a married man

Why my marriage is sweeter” Anita Joseph reveals secret

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More