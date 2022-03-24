Lesbian lady cries out as partner dumps her to chase after a man

A Nigerian lady who’s into a lesbian relationship with her partner, has cried out after her partner dumped her to chase after a man.

The heartbroken lady disclosed that she and her partner had been in a relationship for three years and she left her for a guy without even letting her know.

Read her full post below;

“Please keep me anonymous. l am currently in a lessbiiian relationship for about 3 years now and this year my girlfriend decided to be in a relationship with a guy. She did this without telling me or talking to me about it even tho i asked her about the guy in question after i saw how she was literally throwing herself at him.

I found out about the relationship and ever since it hasn’t been easy. I literally can’t stand her anymore, we fight all the time and i have not known happiness for sometime, the funny thing is she is becoming unrecognizable, the girl i fell in love with was sensitive, considerate and caring, now when i look at her all i see is a very selfish person and all i wanna do is leave.

She says we can’t be together as there is no future in this hence, why she wants to have a guy in her life but she has literally replaced me with the said guy, she shares everything about her with him, pictures, videos, texts, chats and they even pray together.

This is eating me so deep. She says she loves me and she still wants us to be together even if we are dating other guys but I don’t see how this will work. I know that if i choose to be with a guy our friendship will certainly die exactly y I haven’t been with anyone else these past years.

I really don’t know what to do but i do know that this pain is killing me.”