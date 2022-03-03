Man cries out over wife’s bad habit of begging strangers for food

An embattled Nigerian man has lamented bitterly over his wife’s habit of begging food from strangers.

Sharing his story to “couple’s therapy”, he revealed how well he’s doing financially, but still, his wife won’t stop begging for food.

In his narration, he stated that once his wife perceives the smell of good food from any angle, she won’t be herself until she begs to have a portion from whoever it is.

“Please house, is this a medical issue, spiritual issue or habit. My wife’s longer throat is nothing to write home about. Our relationship was a distant relationship so I didn’t notice. After our marriage, she moved in with me. If anybody around our vicinity is cooking and my wife perceives it, she must go and beg the person for a portion. I thought it ended there.

If we are walking on the road and she perceives somebody cooking. Body go dey do am like go and beg. These are people we don’t know. Total stranger. Even people selling food aren’t left out. My wife must go and beg for a portion. Not even to buy.

There was a time we went to visit a friend in another state. As we were strolling, my wife perceived an aroma of fried plantain and she couldn’t control herself. She was practically begging me to permit her to go and beg them. Imagine. I thought she was joking 000h. Not until this evening, my wife’s sister…”, he wrote.

