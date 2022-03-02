TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian woman has welcomed three bouncing babies in Asaba, Delta State after 11 years of waiting for a child.

The proud new mother identified as Mrs. Ogeah and her husband are celebrating the arrival of their triplets after eleven years of marriage and six miscarriages.

A family member Evelyn Odume, who shared the good news, stated that God has put the devil to shame.

“You do not lie, you do not fail, what is hard for you to do it doesn’t exist o. it can never, ever exists ooo….. faithful God I worship for ur a faithful father and you never fail… Friends and family help me glorify the name of the Lord for this miracle.11years of marriage finally blessed with tripplets congratulations Mr and Mrs ogeah,” she wrote.

“Miracle working God you are worthy to be praised. Congratulations big Aunty …the Lord has put the devil to shame” she added.

A friend of the family, one Lynda Ayebogbon, added that the new mother had six miscarriages before the birth of the triplets.

“After eleven years of marriage, six different miscarriages, God Blessed her with triplets, what a wonderful God, He is awesome, please Glorify Him with me. Big congratulations my lovely sister, God will protect you and your babies in Jesus name. Amen” she wrote.

See more photos below:

