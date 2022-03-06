Man gives reason why Patriarchy would continue to exist in Nigeria

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

A Nigerian man has given reasons why there is patriarchy in Nigeria and why it would continue to subsist. He stated that women were the ones who made patriarchy rules.

The man identified as Mazi Lupin, exist on the micro-blogging platform, stated that patriarchy would continue to subsist in Nigeria because women are second to men.

According to him patriarchy will continue to exist in the country because in his view men are the head and second to men.

In his tweet he stated that women made patriarchy rules which tends to limit women in Nigeria. He also described feminism in Nigeria as funny.

“Patriarchy has come to stay in Nigeria and it ain’t going anywhere. Whether you like it or not, men will always be the head and women shall always be second to men. I didn’t make the rules, your fellow women did. That’s why feminism in Nigeria will forever remain funny to me”.

