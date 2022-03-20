TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I’m just trying to be strong for my girls – Korra…

Good Samaritan narrates how a pregnant woman delivered twin…

“I don’t think I can breathe without you” – Emotional moment…

Neighbour express worry as abusive girlfriend beats up boyfriend every midnight

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian woman identified as @Chopsticks83 on Twitter has expressed her dissatisfaction with her inability to get a good sleep at night due to noise from her neighbour.

The sounds and cries from a young man whose partner beats him up every night, she claims, keep her awake at night.

READ ALSO

After turning down proposal, lady in shock and regret to see…

Nigerian man expresses disappointment after using his…

She recounted how the man was beaten and forced to sleep outside at midnight.

In her words:

“So my sleep was interrupted again by my neighbors, this lady beats the guy almost every night, see if I was told this, I would probably doubt it but omo! She hits him with things, sends him out at 1/2am to sleep in mosquitoes.

“One time she told him she will bathe him with hot water to deal with him, she truly did, tonight, just by my window, she was complaining about the guy not taking sides with her on an issue between her and someone else.

“Dude was going to respond in his usual low voice, next thing she hits him with a stone, I know because the particles of the stone hit my burglary proof.

“This matter weak me…Stop violence against anybody, men, women, children. Nobody deserves to be hit, whether you are a man or a woman, do not stay in an abusive relationship.

“Update, have been listening to hear if he’s back home but have not heard or seen him, he ran out at 3am when she was going to attack him again where he sat outside crying. He does this sometimes, he runs away and then comes back before daybreak but I don’t think he’s back.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I’m just trying to be strong for my girls – Korra Obidi breaks down…

Good Samaritan narrates how a pregnant woman delivered twin babies in his car

“I don’t think I can breathe without you” – Emotional moment Annie Idibia and…

Nigerian lady shares father’s reaction after she gifted him water dispenser

Why I slept with my sister’s husband and took over her home – Lady…

Man narrates his experience after travelling to Japan for the first time

Lady in pain as she discovers secret about her long time boyfriend

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Explosive devices planted by terrorists in Niger state community uncovered by…

Neighbour express worry as abusive girlfriend beats up boyfriend every midnight

6-month-old pregnant Maraji shares maternity video as she reveals her…

Man who lived with 7 people in a shabby single room shares inspiring success…

Lady narrates how her sister narrowly escaped kidnap attempt in a Keke in Isolo,…

“I’m chilling with the big boys” – Tacha rejoices as she bags endorsement…

“Bed be like tomb” – Man cries out after seeing the condition of N10k hotel room…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More