Neighbour express worry as abusive girlfriend beats up boyfriend every midnight

A Nigerian woman identified as @Chopsticks83 on Twitter has expressed her dissatisfaction with her inability to get a good sleep at night due to noise from her neighbour.
The sounds and cries from a young man whose partner beats him up every night, she claims, keep her awake at night.
She recounted how the man was beaten and forced to sleep outside at midnight.
In her words:
“So my sleep was interrupted again by my neighbors, this lady beats the guy almost every night, see if I was told this, I would probably doubt it but omo! She hits him with things, sends him out at 1/2am to sleep in mosquitoes.
“One time she told him she will bathe him with hot water to deal with him, she truly did, tonight, just by my window, she was complaining about the guy not taking sides with her on an issue between her and someone else.
“Dude was going to respond in his usual low voice, next thing she hits him with a stone, I know because the particles of the stone hit my burglary proof.
“This matter weak me…Stop violence against anybody, men, women, children. Nobody deserves to be hit, whether you are a man or a woman, do not stay in an abusive relationship.
“Update, have been listening to hear if he’s back home but have not heard or seen him, he ran out at 3am when she was going to attack him again where he sat outside crying. He does this sometimes, he runs away and then comes back before daybreak but I don’t think he’s back.”
