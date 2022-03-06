“People who go under the knife should stop deceiving others with slimming tea and shape wears” – Debbie Shokoya

Actress Debbie Shokoya, has tackled those who undergo cosmetic surgery yet deceive people with slimming tea and shape wears. She stated that such people should stop deceiving people.

Debbie Shokoya

In a video on her Instagram page, the actress stated that there is nothing wrong in undergoing cosmetic surgery but it becomes a problem when those who do so, claim they got their body shape as a result of taking slimming tea or visiting the gym.

According to her, people who undergo the knife should be bold to own up to it and stop deceiving people with slimming tea and shape wears.

In her caption she added that people who do such make it seem she is not serious with her life and also make her confused.

In her video she said,

“Me I dont have problem going under the knife, the only thing I have problem with is those who gym and make people think there is a result for it – only for them to go under the knife.



Come out with your full chest, don’t disturb anybody, just go get the body in peace”.

In the caption of her video she said,

“E come be like say I no serious with my life, Ena dey confuse me!! Because I dey find solution and my money never complete”.

