Reactions as Mercy Eke shows off ‘medicine’ her mystery lover sent (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Mercy Eke, an ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, has flaunted the medication her secret lover sent her.

The reality star, who appears to be unwell, proudly displayed the letter she received from her partner, which read:

“Don’t be sad honey. Allow my love to soothe your suffering. “Get well as quickly as possible.”
The envelope she opened contained two bundles of $100 cash, which her mystery love instructed her to use to relax.

sheisakeeper4life wrote: “Pls let somebody’s son allow his love heal my pain na”

jp4johnpaul wrote: “Instagram life… Audio love 😂😂😂”

Official_melly14 wrote: “From mercy to Eke… no be me una go put for high jump”

