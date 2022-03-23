Sex workers increase charges over current economic hardship

Some sex workers in Ghana’s Accra region have announced an increase in their charges, blaming it on economic hardship.



The sex workers indicated that the rise in fuel expenses, combined with general restraints, had such a negative impact on their business that they had to raise their charges.

Clients are now charged anywhere from $50 to $300 for a short session lasting 15-20 minutes, and up to $300 for a full night.

“Some people don’t cum quick. If you know you don’t release early you have to give her more money. You have to pay the girl well to make her happy,” one of the workers told JoyNews on the streets of Lapaz, a suburb of Accra.

“Even though you did him fine, as far as he did not cum he will say you did not do it well and will not pay you more than the agreed price.”

The sex workers also pleaded with their clients to bear with them as a result of the surge, according to JoyNews.