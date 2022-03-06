“The meek will never inherit the earth. Your bible lied to you” – Nigerian man

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

The bible clearly stated that the meek will inherit the earth. A man has a contrary opinion, as he reveals that the bible lied and that the meek will never inherit the earth.

Taking to the street of Twitter, the man identified as David, stated that the meek get stepped on and eaten by people. This he stated contrary to what obtains in the bible.

In his opinion, only the strong will inherit the earth, while the meek will get stepped on and eaten by other people. He advised people to become strong and not be meek.

His view which is seemingly controversial, contradicts the bible, as he claims that the bible lied about the meek inheriting the earth.

His words,

“The meek will never inherit the earth. Your bible lied to you. The meek only get stepped on and eaten.

Become strong

The strong shall inherit the earth”.

