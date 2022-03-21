Viral security officers thank Nigerians as they’re set to travel abroad [Video]

Former security guards, Happie Boys, who became famous after a video of them dancing on duty went viral, have expressed appreciation to Nigerians as they prepare to study overseas.

The young boys said they would be traveling abroad with their manager and friend, Caleb, who recorded them and released the video online, as an update on how far they have gone since they were purportedly fired from their jobs.

Expressing their gratitude to Nigerians for their support, they wrote,

“HappieBoys Are Sending Love To Each And Everyone Of You Out There Supporting And Trying To See Them Win We Want To Use This Opportunity To Say A Big Thanks To Y’all We Love Y’all So Much, Y’all Made It Possible

Thank God for a man like @papa.opm for making it possible for us to school overseas.. Right Now We Are At The River State Primary Healthcare for Vaccination, We’re preparing to take our COVID 19 Vaccine while preparing for next week travelling… God It’s The Greatest”.

Remember that Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), awarded the young men scholarships to further their education abroad.