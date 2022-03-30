Who raised you? – Tolanibaj quizzes men who walk through a door before a lady

Tolanibaj, Tolanibaj, a reality star on the BBNaija reality show, wrote a post about how disrespectful for a man to walk through a door before the lady he’s with, and she asked who raised such a man because it’s not proper in her opinion for a man to walk through a door before the lady he’s with.

Some may disagree with Tolanibaj on this since they see nothing wrong with it, but she believes it is inappropriate and disrespectful for a guy to walk through a door before a woman, and that is something no one can change unless you change as a man.

Most men are fond of doing that and they see nothing wrong with that therefore, anyone walking with Tolanibaj should bear in mind that she finds it Rude if you walk through a door before her as a man.

See screenshot below;