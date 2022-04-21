TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady calls out husband two months into marriage, accuses him of…

Video of chrisland school girl threatening to expose friend who…

Chrisland: “Another explicit video of the girl and the boys is…

2023: Business mogul gifts Tinubu N100 million to buy APC Presidential form

News
By Ezie Innocent

Hon Aminu Suleiman, a businessman from Kebbi, has presented Bola Tinubu, a presidential candidate, a N100 million cheque.

Aminu, who is also the DG of the Tinubu Support Organization (TSO), revealed that he signed the cheque for Bola Tinubu because he believes in his potential to develop Nigeria for the better if he is elected president.

Suleiman released an official statement on his Twitter which read:

READ ALSO

2023: Wike declares presidential bid, says ‘I have the…

2023: Peter Obi lectures Nigerians on how to select the…

”I, Hon. Aminu Suleiman (D.G TSO) will like to officially state that I have signed A Cheque to the tune of 100 million Naira, for the purchase of Nomination and Expression of interest form for our Leader
@officialABAT

God bless.

#BAT2023 ♾♾♾”

In other news; Gloria Olorunto, also known as Maraji, a popular Instagram comedian, has given birth to a baby boy after weeks of waiting.

The skit creator, who made a revelation during her pregnancy about marrying the same man who had earlier broken her heart, is overjoyed with the result of her union.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady calls out husband two months into marriage, accuses him of deceiving her…

Video of chrisland school girl threatening to expose friend who she claims slept…

Chrisland: “Another explicit video of the girl and the boys is coming out soon”…

You need to divorce Tubaba so you can heal – Fan advises Annie Idibia, she…

Actress Rita Dominic shows off dance moves during traditional wedding (Videos)

Alleged social media page of 10-year-old Chrisland pupil surfaces

Man narrates terrible ‘Truth or Dare’ game experience with strangers during…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

2023: Business mogul gifts Tinubu N100 million to buy APC Presidential form

“I respect women ooh” – Maraji says as she welcomes a baby boy…

Professor accused of forcing his female students to sleep with him in his office

‘They are threatening to kill my daughter if she speaks’- Mother of…

Man thanks Davido for giving Mr Ibu N10 million for treatment, calls out Wizkid,…

Lady stripped of belongings by boyfriend breaks down in tears as she narrates…

IGP explains why husband and of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More