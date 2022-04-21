2023: Business mogul gifts Tinubu N100 million to buy APC Presidential form

Hon Aminu Suleiman, a businessman from Kebbi, has presented Bola Tinubu, a presidential candidate, a N100 million cheque.

Aminu, who is also the DG of the Tinubu Support Organization (TSO), revealed that he signed the cheque for Bola Tinubu because he believes in his potential to develop Nigeria for the better if he is elected president.

Suleiman released an official statement on his Twitter which read:

”I, Hon. Aminu Suleiman (D.G TSO) will like to officially state that I have signed A Cheque to the tune of 100 million Naira, for the purchase of Nomination and Expression of interest form for our Leader

@officialABAT God bless. #BAT2023 ♾♾♾”

