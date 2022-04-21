“I respect women ooh” – Maraji says as she welcomes a baby boy (video)

Gloria Olorunto, also known as Maraji, a popular Instagram comedian, has given birth to a baby boy after weeks of waiting.

The skit creator, who made a revelation during her pregnancy about marrying the same man who had earlier broken her heart, is overjoyed with the result of her union.

Maraji took to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby boy, and she took a moment to thank women for their efforts in carrying and delivering a child.

As she announced her son’s name, she wrote, “21/04/22 Jayden Mensah Fam, I respect women ooh.”

Watch the video below…

