“I respect women ooh” – Maraji says as she welcomes a baby boy (video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Gloria Olorunto, also known as Maraji, a popular Instagram comedian, has given birth to a baby boy after weeks of waiting.

The skit creator, who made a revelation during her pregnancy about marrying the same man who had earlier broken her heart, is overjoyed with the result of her union.

Maraji took to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby boy, and she took a moment to thank women for their efforts in carrying and delivering a child.

As she announced her son’s name, she wrote, “21/04/22 Jayden Mensah Fam, I respect women ooh.”

Watch the video below…

 

In other news; A Professor of Yoruba incantations and stylistics at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Joseph Opefeyitimi is accused of pressuring female students to have affairs with him.

According to Abiodun Olarewaju, the University’s Public Relations Officer, the incident occurred on March 18, 2022, and the student reported it three days later to the school administration.

