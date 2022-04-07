TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha opens up about her children

Actress Chizzy Alichi opens up on the reason she hasn’t…

“Serial babydaddy like you” – Iyabo Ojo blows hot, drags…

His Gbola is not working – Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday spills details about crashed relationship with husband (VIDEO)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has dragged her estranged husband, Falegan while disclosing details about their clash.

Nkechi Blessing who recently went live on Instagram, claimed that her husband’s Gbola isn’t working and she always uses vibrators to satisfy herself.

READ ALSO

“Yes I’m a lesbian and so what?” –…

Actress Nkechi Sunday and husband, Falegan, part ways

Nkechi went further to accuse her estranged husband of being too broke and doing nothing to support her.

This is coming shortly after her husband, Falegan announced the end of their relationship during a live video on Instagram.

Falegan on his part, claimed that he ended the relationship because he doesn’t want his name to be tarnished or linked to notoriety.

He also warned people to stop associating his name with that of the actress.

Watch Nkechi Blessing’s video below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha opens up about her children

Actress Chizzy Alichi opens up on the reason she hasn’t given birth to…

“Serial babydaddy like you” – Iyabo Ojo blows hot, drags Davido over his…

“Ada you’re still bitter like this? If them leave me you fit beat…

His Gbola is not working – Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday spills details…

Go and buy deodorant, when you sweat, you stink – Actor Frederick Leonard…

Manager of Viral Chicken republic dancers, reveals what he noticed about the…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

We don’t want money, FG knows our demands – Abductors of Abuja-Kaduna train…

“Finally gonna nack” – Mr Ibu says as he shares romantic video…

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke faces 3-man panel for calling RCCG pastors…

“Yes I’m a lesbian and so what?” – Nkechi Blessing…

How Julius Agwu’s wife allegedly abandoned him on sick bed and moved on with…

Nigerians react as Isreal DMW’s fiancee discloses money Davido sent her for…

Man cries out as family condemns his relationship with commercial s*x worker who…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More