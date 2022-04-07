His Gbola is not working – Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday spills details about crashed relationship with husband (VIDEO)

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has dragged her estranged husband, Falegan while disclosing details about their clash.

Nkechi Blessing who recently went live on Instagram, claimed that her husband’s Gbola isn’t working and she always uses vibrators to satisfy herself.

Nkechi went further to accuse her estranged husband of being too broke and doing nothing to support her.

This is coming shortly after her husband, Falegan announced the end of their relationship during a live video on Instagram.

Falegan on his part, claimed that he ended the relationship because he doesn’t want his name to be tarnished or linked to notoriety.

He also warned people to stop associating his name with that of the actress.

Watch Nkechi Blessing’s video below,