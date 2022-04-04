Actress Rita Dominic reportedly set to wed lover this month

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic Nwaturuocha is reportedly getting set to tie the knot with the love of her life in Imo state.

Reports gathered that the actress would be tying the knot with her man identified as Fidelis Anosike On APRIL 19,2022 in Imo state.

This was disclosed by blogger Stella Dimorkokus who also alleged that the white wedding will hold later in the year.

This is coming months after Rita Dominic summoned courage to reveal the identity of her lover to her fans.

When asked why she revealed the identity of her partner, she said,

“That’s the thing…it just happened. Oh my goodness Chude! Anyway…It just happened, a spur of the moment, happiness. Once in a while, you want to share certain things with people and I felt like my lovers, had been there for me for decades”.

