Actress Tonto Dikeh throws shade at backstabbing associates, Mercy Johnson reacts (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

Mercy Johnson, a popular Nigerian actress, has responded to her colleague Tonto Dikeh’s message to backstabbers, haters, and their foes, claiming that only the spirit of God could have led her to say that.

Tonto Dikeh, in a video message, said she celebrates backstabbers, haters, and her enemies because this is their week as we recall what they did to Jesus Christ, and it’s the same thing they’re doing to us all now.

In response, Mercy Johnson stated that only the spirit of God could have led Tonto Dikeh on this video because people will always be fed incorrect information and their celebrity will always work against them, but God knows their genuine hearts and will always win.

Mercy Johnson then asked her fans to help her buy Tonto Dikeh a Hero beer anywhere they see her as her way of appreciating and showing her love for saying all that she has been meaning to say in this video.

The fans will always be fed wrong details,our fame will always work against us but 1 man up there knows true hearts and we will always win because our hearts and hands are clean…

Team Tonto 4 life with no apologies no one. Peace y’all

🤪❤️❤️❤️
… Abeg help me buy Tonto Hero beer anywhere you see her.tell her from me

😂😂😂😂

See  her post below;

