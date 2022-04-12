Airport employees abandon duty to pick money as Portable makes Naira notes rain (Video)

Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, a popular Nigerian singer, was caught on camera spraying cash at the airport.

The artist, who was about to board a plane, made money rain on the tarmac in a video posted online.

As Portable dipped his hand into a bag and pulled out more cash, airport personnel abandoned their duties and began rushing to fill their pockets with cash.

They started cheering the Zazuu celebrity as he got into the jet after helping themselves to some Naira notes.

In other news, For Eastercelebrations, the federal government has declared Friday and Monday official holidays.

On behalf of the federal government, Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola made the declaration on Tuesday, April 12.