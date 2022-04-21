“Dem don finally separate them” – Netizens react to recent update on Cute Abiola and wife

Cute Abiola, a prominent content creator, and his wife, Kudirat Mosunmola, have unfollowed each other on Instagram, prompting outrage from social media users.

Recall that the skit creator was recently accused of sleeping with girls before including them in his skits due to his amorous encounters with side chics.

A video of the comedian and influencer Mandy Kiss, who was rumored to be one of his side chics, went viral.

The couple has unfollowed each other on the photo-sharing app in a new development.

See screenshot below:

Social media users have reacted to this worrisome development in the comedian’s marriage.

damsel___21 wrote:

“Gistlover done separate them”

made_____milli wrote:

“Nothing happened egbon….no be like that we Dey breakup for ilorin”

mz_harcourt wrote:

“Man wey no dey proud of him marital status,he was never into that marriage 😂”

realestate.withkay wrote:

“This is what happens when an unfaithful man marries a “decent faithful” lady, thinking he can cheat on her and go scot free. I’m glad ladies in my generation have wised up”