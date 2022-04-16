TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man shares experience with neighbor’s girlfriend after…

Married woman reveals what she found out after secretly visiting…

Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skills reacts after his…

“Don’t call me that again or you go collect” – Burna Boy blasts man who introduced him on stage (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, recently dished out a stern warning to a man on stage at a show in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The Odogwu crooner who was not satisfied with the manner in which he was introduced on stage, didn’t hesitate to tackle the host over the poor intro.

In the viral video, Burnaboy while calling out the host, announced the correct version of his name, and warned him never to introduce him wrongly again.

READ ALSO

“I just hold something, I did not kill him” – Lady opens up…

Shocking moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage over…

The singer noted that he should be introduced as “The African Giant” not “An African Giant”.

“Next time you are introducing me to come on stage, don’t say “An African Giant”, say “The African Giant” or you go collect,” the singer said.

Watch video below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man shares experience with neighbor’s girlfriend after allowing her…

Married woman reveals what she found out after secretly visiting her husband’s…

Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skills reacts after his babymama leaked…

Nigerian man breaks silence after fiancée called off their wedding; denies…

Don Jazzy reportedly files lawsuit over alleged affair with Korra Obidi

Man narrates his experience with female passenger

Don Jazzy reacts to Rihanna’s breakup with ASAP Rocky

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Don’t call me that again or you go collect” – Burna Boy blasts man who…

I was pregnant while in Big Brother’s house and my babydaddy dumped me…

“Till date I am still grateful to Tekno” – Davido applauds singer,…

Man arrested for stealing two children during a church service (Details)

Lady seeks advice on how to end engagement with fiancé as she meets new man who…

Doctor said I can still be a mother despite my overuse of postinor – Slay queen,…

Young men confront lady for receiving N10k as transport fare and not showing up…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More