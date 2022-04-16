“Don’t call me that again or you go collect” – Burna Boy blasts man who introduced him on stage (Video)

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, recently dished out a stern warning to a man on stage at a show in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The Odogwu crooner who was not satisfied with the manner in which he was introduced on stage, didn’t hesitate to tackle the host over the poor intro.

In the viral video, Burnaboy while calling out the host, announced the correct version of his name, and warned him never to introduce him wrongly again.

The singer noted that he should be introduced as “The African Giant” not “An African Giant”.

“Next time you are introducing me to come on stage, don’t say “An African Giant”, say “The African Giant” or you go collect,” the singer said.

Watch video below,