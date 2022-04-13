Emotional moment DJ Cuppy awards scholarship to 18-year-old girl who lost her dad (Video)

Florence Otedola a.k.a. DJ Cuppy, a Nigerian Disc Jockey, sparked outrage on Instagram after awarding a university scholarship to Oluwatobiloba, an 18-year-old girl who lost her father.

The music producer announced her generosity in a post on her Instagram page on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, noting that her foundation will cover all fees and provide all resources Oluwatobiloba will require till graduation.

Cuppy shared a video of her meeting Tobi with the caption:

”I feel like God wanted me to meet Tobi so I could change her life. “She was behind the scenes catering during my Pepsi photoshoot. At 18 years old, her resilience after a such a life tragedy inspired me! 💔🥰 “Best believe Tobi IS going to school and the @CuppyFoundation will provide EVERY resource she needs untill she graduates! 🕊📚 #CuppyCares.”



Watch the video below;