TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi’s alleged affair with club owner exposed in details…

“My father told us that beating women is good, he seized…

Late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband, Peter finally breaks silence,…

Emotional moment DJ Cuppy awards scholarship to 18-year-old girl who lost her dad (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Florence Otedola a.k.a. DJ Cuppy, a Nigerian Disc Jockey, sparked outrage on Instagram after awarding a university scholarship to Oluwatobiloba, an 18-year-old girl who lost her father.

DJ Cuppy and Oluwatobiloba

The music producer announced her generosity in a post on her Instagram page on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, noting that her foundation will cover all fees and provide all resources Oluwatobiloba will require till graduation.

READ ALSO

Prophetess to grant scholarship to children of late gospel…

“This could be us but your pride stopped you from…

Cuppy shared a video of her meeting Tobi with the caption:

”I feel like God wanted me to meet Tobi so I could change her life. “She was behind the scenes catering during my Pepsi photoshoot. At 18 years old, her resilience after a such a life tragedy inspired me! 💔🥰

“Best believe Tobi IS going to school and the @CuppyFoundation will provide EVERY resource she needs untill she graduates! 🕊📚 #CuppyCares.”


Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi’s alleged affair with club owner exposed in details as leaked chat…

“My father told us that beating women is good, he seized her two…

Late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband, Peter finally breaks silence, reveals what…

“Is this a joke?” – WhatsApp conversation between Regina…

Sister of late sister Osinachi Nwachukwu opens up about what really led to her…

She is not what you think, living with her was horror – Step son of Funke…

Lady reveals what her boyfriend did after he noticed that she wears same…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

I have six sugar daddies who pay me salary every month – 24-year-old lady brags

Man cries out as his wife’s new car goes up in flames, 30 minutes after…

Emotional moment DJ Cuppy awards scholarship to 18-year-old girl who lost her…

Reactions as leaked video of married comedian, Cute Abiola and alleged side-chic…

Lady seeks advice after sleeping with boyfriend’s cousin

Julius Agwu finally reacts after his wife reportedly abandoned him in sick bed…

The pain is too much for me, my heart can’t carry it anymore –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More