Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy announces desire to have a husband

Popular Disc Jockey and billionaire heiress, Florence ifeoluwa Otedola has taken to Instagram to reveal one of her heart desires.

He billionaire daughter better known as DJ Cuppy in her recent post, revealed that she really needs a husband.

Cuppy has been single for a long time, and many bachelors have been their shots at her for reasons best known to them.

In her new post, Cuppy revealed that she has finally decided it’s time to settle down.

Cuppy was spotted in a church with her hands in prayers as she prayed earnestly to God to send her a husband.

Eligible bachelors are begining to storm the comment section to make their intentions known.

Uploading a picture of herself in church for her grandmother’s 90th birthday, she wrote; “Me praying to God for a husband,”