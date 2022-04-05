TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi’s husband reacts as Korra moves to one bedroom…

Why I resigned from Funke Akindele’s Jenifa’s diary…

Man cries out after losing pregnant wife during her first…

Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy announces desire to have a husband

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Disc Jockey and billionaire heiress, Florence ifeoluwa Otedola has taken to Instagram to reveal one of her heart desires.

He billionaire daughter better known as DJ Cuppy in her recent post, revealed that she really needs a husband.

READ ALSO

Funke Akindele celebrates husband’s birthday with…

“Marriage is sweet” – Actress, Mo Bimpe says as she shares…

Cuppy has been single for a long time, and many bachelors have been their shots at her for reasons best known to them.

In her new post, Cuppy revealed that she has finally decided it’s time to settle down.

Cuppy was spotted in a church with her hands in prayers as she prayed earnestly to God to send her a husband.

Eligible bachelors are begining to storm the comment section to make their intentions known.

Uploading a picture of herself in church for her grandmother’s 90th birthday, she wrote; “Me praying to God for a husband,”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi’s husband reacts as Korra moves to one bedroom apartment

Why I resigned from Funke Akindele’s Jenifa’s diary – Falz…

Man cries out after losing pregnant wife during her first delivery

I wish God blesses me with a man – Genevieve Nnaji says as she spills…

Why I didn’t attend any university – Genevieve Nnaji opens up

Davido reacts after Tonto Dikeh demanded night massage few hours after he…

Canada-based woman who has being away for 6yrs, gave her husband a grand…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Lady narrates how ‘area thugs’ helped her after she vomited on the road

Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy announces desire to have a husband

Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme ventures into p*rn as new career

Lady’s “pantless” photoshoot leaves netizens puzzled (See photos)

Some Nigerians are the problem of Nigeria – Teni says

Man buys big hotel for wife after winning N755 million jackpot

Why I cancelled my marriage plans last year – Alex Unusual spills

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More