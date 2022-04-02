“Fans in the mud” – Reactions trail photoshoot of Mercy Eke and Tacha (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Fans were taken aback by a photoshoot between Mercy Eke and Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide, two popular reality stars.

Tacha

This comes only days after Tacha slammed Mercy for referring to herself as a boss lady despite the fact that she is supported by many guys

Despite rumors of a feud between them, the duo was seen clutching each other tight in a video circulating on social media as they dazzled in stunning outfits for a photoshoot session.

Oh my mercy 😍😍😍 I don’t even know how to feel,” a fan wrote in reaction.

In other news; Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, popularly known as Oxlade, a popular Nigerian artist, has cried out on social media after being stolen of his belongings in the United States.

