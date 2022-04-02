“Fans in the mud” – Reactions trail photoshoot of Mercy Eke and Tacha (Video)

Fans were taken aback by a photoshoot between Mercy Eke and Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide, two popular reality stars.

This comes only days after Tacha slammed Mercy for referring to herself as a boss lady despite the fact that she is supported by many guys

.

Despite rumors of a feud between them, the duo was seen clutching each other tight in a video circulating on social media as they dazzled in stunning outfits for a photoshoot session.

“Oh my mercy 😍😍😍 I don’t even know how to feel,” a fan wrote in reaction.

Watch the video below …

See more reactions below …

