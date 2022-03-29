“We are tired of fighting” – Tacha, Mercy Eke finally reconcile in emotional video

Former Big Brother Naija housemates and rivals, Mercy Eke and Tacha Akide have reportedly reconciled after their long time beef.

Recall, the ex housemates were at loggerheads during the show, and their beef with each other persisted even after they left the house, as they continued throwing shades at each other.

Since then, fans have continued to compare their achievement and pitch one against the other.

However, in a recent development, it seems the duo has finally reconciled.

A video making rounds online shows Mercy Eke seated with Tacha during an interview on new TV talk show hosted by media personality Toke Makinwa.

While advocating for peace, the duo blamed fans for fostering enmity amongst former housemates of the BBNaija show.

Mercy Eke enlightened the viewers on why most celebrities remain enemies.

“We’re tired of fighting“, She said.

Watch below;