Funke Akindele celebrates husband’s birthday with heart-melting note

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Funke Akindele, a popular Nollywood actress, sends a heartfelt message to her favorite husband, JJC Skillz, on his birthday.

Funke Akindele

The mother of twins rushed to Instagram to congratulate the music producer and talent manager for the new millennium.

JJC Skillz

Funke Akindele heaped praises and prayers on JJC Skillz in dazzling images, as well as expressing unquantifiable love for him and a lot more from their children.

“Baba ibeji❤️❤️❤️❤️🤗
Happy Birthday darling. I pray the good Lord continue to abide with you. May your joy never end dear. Love from kids and I 🤗😘,” she wrote.

In other news; A lady recorded herself to demonstrate that she is currently residing in her parents’ home and chastised other women who, rather than follow in her footsteps, chose to remain in their boyfriend’s home.

