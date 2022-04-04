Funke Akindele celebrates husband’s birthday with heart-melting note

Funke Akindele, a popular Nollywood actress, sends a heartfelt message to her favorite husband, JJC Skillz, on his birthday.

The mother of twins rushed to Instagram to congratulate the music producer and talent manager for the new millennium.

Funke Akindele heaped praises and prayers on JJC Skillz in dazzling images, as well as expressing unquantifiable love for him and a lot more from their children.

“Baba ibeji❤️❤️❤️❤️🤗

Happy Birthday darling. I pray the good Lord continue to abide with you. May your joy never end dear. Love from kids and I 🤗😘,” she wrote.

