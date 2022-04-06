Go and buy deodorant, when you sweat, you stink – Actor Frederick Leonard asserts

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Frederick Leonard, a Nollywood actor, has turned to Instagram to criticize individuals who do not use deodorants or body spray.

The furious actor recommended those with tedious jobs to purchase a body spray, and he repeated that not using body spray should be unlawful.

In his words,

“Not using Deodorant or body spray should be an offense punishable by law. Use deodorants! Especially if your work is tedious and involves a lot of body movement.

You can sweat and when you sweat, you stink. It is not expensive. No matter how low you earn, you can afford it. Use the money you spend on calls to gossip, and buy data to visit gossip blogs on social media to freshen up yourself and smell good. So you don’t kill your colleagues and coworkers. Thank you.”

